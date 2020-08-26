Poloncarz: Slight increase in positive cases blamed on community spread

Erie County's Executive says additional cases coming from family, nursing home and small business clusters.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Erie County's COVID-19 positivity rate continues to hover slightly above one-percent, County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the slight increase in cases can be blamed on community spread.

While saying that some of the new positive cases are coming from small clusters from families, nursing homes and businesses Poloncarz says those groups amount to about ten cases or less each.

Despite repeated questioning from the media, including 2 On Your Side's Ron Plants, the county executive continues to decline to release specific case data about the reported clusters saying those individuals need to be protected and that there is no direct risk to the general public.

Poloncarz says a Google search shows more than 600 gym and fitness centers are located within Erie County. Poloncarz pointed out that less than 200 of them have had their facilities inspected by the county Health Department as required. To those who are open but have not yet been inspected, he warns, "We don't want to shut you down, but we will if you don't follow the rules". He also pointed out that dance and martial arts studios for instruction must follow NY Forward Sports & Recreation guidance for high-risk sports, while dance studios for work-outs and exercise must follow Gym & Fitness Center guidance.