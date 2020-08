Officials there say 17 of the cases are active, and four others have recovered. Six staffers also tested positive.

AMHERST, N.Y. — There's a new cluster of COVID-19 cases in Erie County.

People at the Elderwood Nursing Home in Amherst have tested positive for the virus; 17 of the cases are active. The four others have recovered.

There are also six staffers who have tested positive.