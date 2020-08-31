Back to school: big local campuses starting class this week

UB and Buffalo State are the two largest schools in WNY starting classes on Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the last few weeks, students from around the country have been coming back to their WNY campuses to serve out a mandatory quarantine period before classes begin, but today classes finally get rolling for a few of the biggest local schools.

The University at Buffalo and SUNY Buffalo State, two of the largest colleges in the area, are all set to start in-person learning Monday. Not all classes will be held in person, though.

Buffalo State has said over 75% of classes will take place exclusively online to limit the number of people on campus. UB, the biggest school in the SUNY system, will be having a mix of in-person, online and hybrid classes. All classes at UB will change to online-only after the school's fall recess.

Residence halls at both schools are operating at a reduced capacity to ensure social distancing.