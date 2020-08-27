List of WNY colleges and universities that have reported COVID-19 cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With many colleges and universities returning to campus for the fall semester, a handful of colleges across Western New York have already reported that cases of COVID-19 have hit their campus.
So far, five colleges and universities in Western New York have reported cases:
- August 27: Three Buffalo State faculty/staff test positive for COVID-19
- August 26: 2 UB students and faculty member test positive for COVID-19
- August 24: Two Niagara University students off-campus test positive for COVID-19
- August 21: Daemen College student tests positive for COVID-19
- August 21: SUNY Fredonia student tests positive for COVID-19
Earlier in August, WellNow Urgent Care announced they are offering help in COVID testing to combat the spread of the virus. The urgent care provider said that they will be offering on-campus COVID-19 testing clinics for all students, faculty and school staff to participating schools.
Colleges and universities that are interested in implementing a testing program can reach out to WellNow directly to learn more.
2 On Your Side will keep this story updated with the latest COVID-19 cases reported by other colleges and universities across Western New York.