2 UB students and faculty member test positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two students at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences have tested positive for COVID-19.
The school says students and staff were notified on Friday of the first case. The second case was reported on Tuesday. Students and staff were informed and told to monitor for symptoms.
"Based on the timing of when these students were last in our building at 955 Main Street, we believe that there was limited exposure to others in the building,” David A. Milling, MD, senior associate dean for student and academic affairs, and Alan J. Lesse, MD, senior associate dean for medical curriculum, wrote in the email.
Both students are self-isolating in their own homes. The medical building has been cleaned by the custodial staff.
The school says they were also notified by the Erie County Department of Health of a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. That employee does not work in the medical school and has been working remotely. Officials say the person did come to the campus briefly, but had little interaction.
The University at Buffalo has a COVID-19 dashboard on their website for more information. https://www.buffalo.edu/coronavirus/dashboard.html
