2021 Festival of Grapes cancelled

Organizers say they look forward to 2022 to gather again and celebrate the region's grape agriculture.

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — After giving it careful consideration, organizers of the 2021 Festival of Grapes say they have decided to cancel this year's event.

They say the move is necessary due to the state's current guidelines as they pertain to public gatherings. The festival takes place in downtown village parks in Silver Creek that do not have gates to help control the size of the crowd.

Also, committee members say they cannot control or enforce mask or social distancing requirements or reasonably check the vaccination status of everyone who attends due to a lack of resources and staffing.