Erie County Fair to return August 11-22

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Following the announcement from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that fairs can open this summer, the Erie County Fair announced it will move forward with the 2021 edition of the fair scheduled for August 11-22.

Cuomo said all county fairs will be allowed to open this summer with capacity restrictions. Fairs will still need to get approval from the state and local departments of health.

Erie County Fair officials say they will have more details in the coming days with more specific details.