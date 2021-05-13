Taste of Buffalo gets approval from health officials for in-person festival

There will still be COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Taste of Buffalo has been approved for an in-person event this summer.

The festival received approvals from local and state health officials to hold the festival in-person on July 10 and 11.

There will still be COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

To control crowd capacity, the event will no longer allow free, general admission. The festival will be divided into timed sessions throughout the weekend and those that attend will need to purchase tickets online prior to the festival for one of the timed sessions.

Before you can enter the festival, you will need to show that you are either fully vaccinated, or have tested negative for COVID-19 within the past three days.

Face coverings will be required, except when you are eating or drinking. Tents will also be altered to allow for proper social distancing.

“Our board has spent months working to host one of the first true in-person festivals anywhere in New York State since the pandemic began, and to do so in a safe manner," said Taste of Buffalo Chairwoman Amber Hartman. “We couldn’t be happier to say the Taste of Buffalo is a go for 2021!”

“The return of the Taste of Buffalo event is one more sign that our community is emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County Health Department Commissioner. “We appreciate the care and attention that the Taste directors dedicated to the health considerations for this event. Our department is available to work with other organizations planning larger scale events this summer, to ensure they meet New York State guidelines.”