WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — ConnectLife and the International WeLoveU Foundation hosted a blood drive on Sunday afternoon as part of an initiative to reduce blood shortages.

More than 70 volunteers were on hand, and about 70 pints of blood were donated during the four-hour event at the ConnectLife headquarters. Organizers say that amount can save up to 210 lives.

“Blood is indispensable for life. One single pint of blood can save up to three lives,” John Power, spokesman of the International WeLoveU Foundation, said in a statement. “Through WeLoveU’s One-Two Blood Drive Movement, we hope to not only educate the public about the alarming demand for blood, but enlighten everyone to take action and save lives through donating blood.”

RELATED: UNYTS unveils new name and location

RELATED: Kidney Walk and 5K on Outer Harbor raises money, awareness

RELATED: Blood donors needed in WNY