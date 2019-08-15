BUFFALO, N.Y. — The organization that provides more than 75% of blood donations to area hospitals has revealed its new name.

The organization formerly known as UNYTS will now be called ConnectLife. It also moved its headquarters to Williamsville. The location is on Bryant and Stratton Way, off of Main Street near Transit Road.

The decision to re-brand was the result of a research survey that found that UNYTS had strong name recognition, but there was a lack of knowledge when it came to the organization's actual services.

"We truly believe ConnectLife better represents what we do," President and CEO Mark Simon said. "It's our core of connecting families, neighbors, and communities through the gift of organ, tissue, and eye donations."

The re-brand will not bring a change to any of the organization's services. ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood products to Kaleida Health, ECMC, and many other local hospital systems.