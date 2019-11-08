BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Kidney Walk and 5K on the Outer Harbor raised money and showed support for people living with kidney disease, honored organ donors, and remembered those we have lost to the disease.

Sunday's event also supports the Kidney Foundation of Western New York's outreach, education, support, and advocacy programs.

"One of the challenges with kidney disease is that there might not be no signs until somebody has lost 90 percent of their kidney function," said Jeremy Morlock, manager of the Kidney Foundation of Western New York.

"That's part of the reasosn why we hold screenings out in the community and we offer those for free. People can lose a lot of kidney health without even realizing it."

