Fired OTB whistleblower claims retaliation

The COO was dismissed after what he says was harassment by OTB leaders after he disclosed his cooperation with federal and state investigators

The Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. has fired its second-in-command, who was a whistleblower assisting federal and state agencies investigating the organization.

Michael Nolan, OTB’s chief operating officer, was notified of his termination Dec. 18 when he showed up to work, according to his attorney, Steve Cohen.

His dismissal is the culmination of two years of harassment Nolan suffered for cooperating with investigators, Cohen said.

“Michael was in favor with everybody, and then, when he began answering questions honestly, as he is required to do, he was stepped on, he was squashed,” Cohen told Investigative Post.