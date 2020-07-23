A critical voice on OTB board?

Erie County has appointed a new representative who said he'll raise issues that directors from other counties have sidestepped

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Legislature has appointed a prolific Democratic donor as its representative to the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp.

Francis Warthling was approved in a unanimous vote Thursday to replace Beverly Mazur, who served in the role for ten years. His appointment follows nearly 18 months of controversy at OTB, including ongoing federal and state investigations.