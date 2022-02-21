Monday Night Raw comes to Buffalo in April

Monday Night Raw will be at the KeyBank Center on Monday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wrestling fans, Monday Night Raw is making a return back to Buffalo.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $20.

Matchups include; RK-Brow vs Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will also be in attendance.