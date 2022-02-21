Monday Night Raw comes to Buffalo in April

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wrestling fans, Monday Night Raw is making a return back to Buffalo.
Monday Night Raw will be at the KeyBank Center on Monday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $20.
Matchups include; RK-Brow vs Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will also be in attendance.
You can purchase tickets through ticketmaster.com. State and local health guidelines will be followed.