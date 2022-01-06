Eagles to bring 'Hotel California' tour to Buffalo April 21

The Eagles will play the entire 'Hotel California' album in its entirety at the KeyBank Center on April 21, 2022. They will be accompanied by an orchestra and choir.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The legendary band the Eagles have extended their 'Hotel California' tour for 2022 and are coming to Buffalo.

The Eagles will play the entire 'Hotel California' album in its entirety at the KeyBank Center on April 21, 2022. They will be accompanied by an orchestra and choir.

A quote from Billboard magazine: “The band performed the album from front to back, following with a blazing greatest hits set that had the audience at the sold-out arena constantly on its feet… With no exception, the songs have aged well, but how could they fail with the Eagles’ five-part harmony and five guitar-approach… (Henley’s) voice sounded as strong and pliant as it ever has, easily hitting the highest of notes, while retaining his trademark huskiness.”

The tour originally kicked off in 2019 and the Eagles have performed more than 30 sold-out shows in 15 major U.S. cities.