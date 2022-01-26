Labatt Brew House to reopen in mid-March

Labatt USA officials say they're finalizing brewing and staffing plans for the 3,000-square-foot brewery and tasting room.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Labatt Brew House will reopen in mid-March after being closed for almost two years.

Labatt USA officials say they're finalizing brewing and staffing plans for the brewery and tasting room. According to Labatt, the brew house will have more limited hours of operation and will be open for large events at KeyBank Center starting in mid-March.

"During the pandemic, the beer industry rapidly changed, causing us to focus on adapting our core business importing, marketing and selling Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light," said Rich Andrews, chief executive officer of FIFCO USA, parent-company to Labatt USA.

"With the cancellation of events and more limited traffic around the Labatt Brew House, we have chosen to keep it closed until we could devise a plan that made sense for Labatt."

The Labatt Brew House first opened back in the fall of 2019. According to Labatt, the 3,000-square-foot brewery has a 10-barrel, four-vessel brew house with 11 fermenters. And in preparation for brewing, Labatt says the brewmaster has tested and cleaned the equipment.

Labatt also notes that the adjacent Draft Room has resumed regular operations after reopening last year. Both businesses are located at 79 Perry Street in the City of Buffalo.

"Now that the Draft Room is open, we are planning to reopen the Labatt Brew House with an emphasis on serving our customers in the Cobblestone district while maintaining an efficient operational model," Andrews said.

An official reopening date hasn't been announced at this time.