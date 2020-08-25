Williamsville Schools revised reopening plan features independent at-home learning days

The school district says it has made several changes based on concerns that have been raised during its community forums last week.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville Central School District released its finalized reopening plans Tuesday afternoon in a letter to families.

Williamsville says it will not provide live synchronous instruction simultaneously to students who are in remote and hybrid settings.

Instead, students that are in groups A or B will receive instruction in-person two days a week. Those students will then have virtual instruction on Wednesday and engage in "independent at-home learning" the other two days.