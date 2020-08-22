Parents, teachers raise concerns about reopening Williamsville Schools

During a meeting Friday night, many parents expressed that they want the school district to delay reopening because they don't think the district is prepared.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville Central School District held a board meeting Friday night where parents and teachers raised concerns about returning to school.

During the meeting, many parents expressed that they want the school district to delay reopening because they don't think the district is prepared.

The Williamsville Teachers Association had sent out a survey that received 700 responses out of about 1,000 employees.

Of those surveyed, 78 percent said they had no confidence in the district's safety plan. Meanwhile, 90 percent said they had no confidence in the education plan, and 82 percent said they don't believe the district has listened enough to parents.

During the meeting the school district also announced a change in hybrid instruction for elementary students. The school district says elementary students who are in hybrid instruction will not receive online instruction on the two days they are not physically in school.

At this time the hybrid plan for reopening remains in place, and parents have until next August 26 to select online only instruction.