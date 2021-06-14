Western New York superintendents' earnings, ranked from highest to lowest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — About 50 Western New York superintendents will earn over $200,000 in salaries, benefits and other forms of compensation during the 2021-22 school year, according to state data.

Buffalo City School District data was not included in the state’s data, so Buffalo Superintendent Kriner Cash is not listed in the below ranking of superintendents’ earnings for the 2021-22 school year. Not including benefits or possible other forms of compensation, his salary for the 2020-21 academic year was $303,549, according to data the school district provided for Business First’s 2021 Schools Guide.