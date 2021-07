BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's a stretch. Not the business model, but the business itself.

Carrie Klauk and Melanie Allesi are opening three locations of StretchLab, a California-based franchise, in the next three years. They hope to open their first spot, called StretchLabs Southtowns, in October at 3860 McKinley Parkway in Blasdell, Allesi said.