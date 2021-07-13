x
See where Buffalo falls in U.S. News & World Report's 150 Best Places to Live

Buffalo skyline (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo jumped up two spots in the latest rankings of the Best Places to Live.

The Queen City came in 70th place in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2020-21 Best Places to Live. Buffalo was 72nd last year.

The rankings are determined on a number of factors including job market, value, quality of life, desirability and net migration rankings.

Buffalo’s score was 6.5 out of 10 overall last year and again this year. A breakdown of Buffalo’s scores and the full 150 Best Places to Live are on the website of U.S. News & World Report.

