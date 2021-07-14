New Buffalo market aims to help residents, business district

The Lovejoy Village Market will hold its grand opening July 17 at 1212 E. Lovejoy St., Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Lovejoy Village Association has high hopes for its new market. The organization aims to give locals an oasis amid a food desert while creating a village atmosphere for residents to enjoy and to spur business activity.

