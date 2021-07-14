New Buffalo market aims to help residents, business district

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Lovejoy Village Association has high hopes for its new market. The organization aims to give locals an oasis amid a food desert while creating a village atmosphere for residents to enjoy and to spur business activity.
The Lovejoy Village Market will hold its grand opening July 17 at 1212 E. Lovejoy St., Buffalo.
“It’s transformed into this really great space that’s going to create a vibe here in Lovejoy that hasn’t been here in a long time,” said Colleen Russell, president of the Lovejoy Village Association.