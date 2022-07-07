UB hosting test prep sessions for upcoming UB police exam

The Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center (BOCE) will host the session ahead of a civil service exam for the New York State University Police at UB.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help people prepare for an upcoming exam for the New York State University Police at the University at Buffalo, UB is hosting a civil service test preparation session.

The first of these sessions at the Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center (BEOC) will be information sessions to answer questions about law enforcement opportunities at UB.

The information sessions will take place July 13 and July 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. These sessions will be the same so attendees only need to go to one.

Register for these sessions by calling BEOC at 716-645-8874 or visiting the BEOC’s website.

Information sessions will be followed by virtual and in-person test preparation sessions.

People wanting to participate in the preparation sessions must also be registered to take the civil service exam. The deadline to register for the exam is Aug. 3. Registration and more information is available on the University Police website.

View the full schedule for preparation sessions below:

Remote (participants attend one, two-day session):

July 18 and 19 (6 to 8 p.m.)

July 20 and 21 (6 to 8 p.m.)

Aug. 8 and 9 (6 to 8 p.m.)

Aug. 10 and 11 (6 to 8 p.m.)

Sept. 7 and 8 (6 to 8 p.m.)

Sept. 12 and 13 (6 to 8 p.m.)

In-person at the BEOC (participants attend one session):

July 23 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

August 13 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Sept. 10 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

The civil service exam for University Police is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Additionally, people interested in a career in law enforcement , but not necessarily at UB, many area police departments will be holding a recruitment event next week.