Local police departments holding recruitment event next week

AMHERST, N.Y. — Are you interested in becoming a police officer? Now is your chance to apply.

Several local police departments are joining together next week to hold a recruitment event at the Amherst Police Community Policing and Training Facility located at 4220 North Bailey Ave. The recruitment event will help potential candidates learn about the civil service process and help answer any questions they may have.

The event will be held on Monday, July 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The following departments will be participating in the event:

Amherst Police

Town of Tonawanda Police

Cheektowaga Police

Lancaster Police

Lockport Police

In addition to recruiting police officers, the Amherst Police Department says it will also be recruiting those interested in becoming a public safety dispatcher.

Anyone interested in becoming a police officer in Erie County must apply for the exam by July 27, 2022. There is a $30 application fee. For more information, click here.

For those interested in applying in the City of Lockport, you have a little more time to apply. According to the City of Lockport, the last day to apply for the exam is Aug. 15, 2022. More information about the exam can be found online here.

