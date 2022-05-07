Dr. Daniels leaves a lasting impact on the medical community

"He was the one who cared for so many children in Buffalo. He just people at ease," Dr. Emmekunla Nylander, a Buffalo OB/GYN said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A well-respected physician, and faculty member. That's how many describe Dr. Jonathan Daniels.

One of his daughters just received her MBA and now the community is feeling a huge loss.

Dr. Daniels was one of a handful of Black pediatricians in Buffalo.

"In tears, I don't have enough arms to console the number of people hurting by his loss," Dr. Nylander said.

She knew Dr. Daniels well.

"His patients many of whom I delivered are going to be at a severe loss, especially the community."

She was well aware that he wanted diversity in the medical community and he worked to broaden the pool of students entering medicine.

"He did that this year's class is one of the largest incoming classes of African American and black and brown students that we've had in a long time," she said.

Also working and helping students at the UB Jacobs School of Medicine.

"He's part of the admissions board committee as well. He sees them coming in and he sees them leaving. He's always so proud of what they've accomplished and what they're going to accomplish in the future. They are his legacy," Dr. Nylander said.

The July Fourth fire ripped through Dr. Daniels' home on Huntington Avenue in North Buffalo. He, along with his two daughters 27-year-old Jordan, and 23-year-old Jensen died. His wife Janessa survived. Their other daughter, Jillian was not home at the time.

Dr. Nylander said Dr. Daniels had generations of patients coming to him for care. His wife has been released from the hospital. The family has asked for privacy during this time.