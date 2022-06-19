UB pediatrics chair sees Yellowstone National Park up close

Dr. Steven Lipshultz, chair of pediatrics at the UB Jacobs School of Medicine, was in Montana fishing with his son. He shared some images with 2 On Your Side.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's still unclear when Yellowstone National Park will fully reopen after devastating flooding ripped through that area earlier this week.

Officials are still assessing the full scale of damage, and photos and videos of the power of Mother Nature are being shared.

Dr. Steven Lipshultz, the chair of pediatrics at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine, was in Montana fishing with his son. He shared some images with 2 On Your Side.

He said the rain was intense, and as they followed a road along the Yellowstone River near the park, they had to turn around because it was too dangerous.

"The rangers blocked the road and said it was three feet under, and the bridge washed out about a half-hour earlier," Lipshultz said. "And there was no access in and out. We started to see waters rushing up the edges of the road we were on. Houses and dwellings getting covered by water and floating, in some cases, down the river, as well as whole trees."