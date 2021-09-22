State Education Department announces $1.5 million in funding for WNY libraries

The funding is part of $14 million being given to libraries across the state for renovations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over $1.5 million is being given to Western New York libraries for construction and renovation projects.

The State Department of Education announced the awarding of $14 million statewide to 135 public libraries statewide. The funding will help libraries update their internet services, renovate to provide full accessibility, and update other technology.

“Libraries play an integral role in their communities and it’s critical to ensure the necessary resources to improve library facilities at this unprecedented time of need,” Commissioner Betty Rosa said.

“With these funds, our wonderful librarians and staff will be better equipped to help close the digital divide with the necessary infrastructure and accessibility improvements that make urgently important services available to all.”

A total of 15 libraries will be receiving funds for projects in the area. This includes three libraries in Erie County. Grand Island Library will use funding to make the building accessible.

Four libraries in Niagara County received funding, including Baker Public Library, which will be renovating the bathrooms and exterior of the library. Libraries in Chautauqua, Allegany and Wyoming counties also received funding.

For a full list of list of libraries and a description of their projects, visit the New York State Library website.