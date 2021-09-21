Questions to Assembly Speaker Heastie on Bills stadium, state spending

2 On Your Side wanted to ask him in person about a variety of topics involving Buffalo and taxpayers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York had a rare visitor Tuesday in the form of New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie who is wrapping up a cross-state tour.

So 2 On Your Side wanted to ask him in person about a variety of topics involving Buffalo and taxpayers. We had some tough questions for the speaker about some prime issues including a potential new Bills stadium.

It started out with a question to the state assembly speaker about the Bills stadium and how much taxpayers might be expected to provide through the state.

He told reporters Tuesday morning, "That's a little above my pay grade at this point because I'm not involved in the negotiations."

That's unusual considering his lofty Albany title so we pressed him again Tuesday afternoon. 2 On Your Side asked, "Don't you decide on the budget as well as other leaders on how much taxpayers could put into a project like that?

Heastie responded, "Well when I said it's above my pay grade - right now - it seems the initial negotiations are between the governor's office, the county executive, and the team. At some point, I believe a proposal will be brought to the legislature but the initial negotiation is occurring between the team, the county, and the governor.

Don't you think you have a role though for taxpayers?

Heastie said, "I do and I think when a proposal is brought to us I think we will - I'd say, we will pass our judgment and give our opinion at that point."

Of course, the state received $12.7 billion from Washington in the America Cares Act - not to mention prior pandemic relief for Albany. So what about future years without a federal assist?

We asked, "This state is gonna be faced again with serious choices - what would you say to people who are concerned about the amount of spending they're seeing now in state government?"

Heastie said, "Well - when people are on the verge of being evicted, on the verge of losing their homes, on the verge of losing their business - I would just say you know let's ask those people if they feel the state is spending too much money. We'll take these things one year at a time. It seems the economy is improving - you know knock on wood - is improving and doing better. But it is the government's responsibility to take care of immediate problems."