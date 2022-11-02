McKinley High students won't return to in-person instruction until Thursday

McKinley High School juniors and seniors will resume in-person instruction on Thursday. Sophomores and freshmen students won't return until Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Feb. 11.

Students at McKinley High School won't return to in-person instruction until Thursday or Friday of this week after the district took a two-day hiatus following a shooting and stabbing on school grounds.

Students went to learning remotely after a student was stabbed and a security guard was shot on Wednesday, February 9th.

Buffalo Public Schools made the announcement Sunday evening, four days after the incident, that after-school activities will resume Monday for all students. However, juniors and seniors won't return to the classroom until Thursday, February 17, and sophomores and freshmen on Friday, February 18.

"After spending nearly 50 hours since the unfortunate incident of last Wednesday, meeting with all constituents gathering their thoughts and recommendations, we have designed a Climate and Culture Reset Plan for McKinley," BPS said in a statement.

On Friday, BPS superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash announced changes going forward at McKinley High, including the naming of Moustafa Khalil as the school's new full-time principal. Khalil had served as an assistant principal at East High School on Northampton Street.

Hours after the stabbing and shooting sparked a wave of concern across the district Dr. Cash said there was a need to "reset" the school.

You can read more about the BPS plan below: