BPS superintendent announces new principal, changes at McKinley High School

Moustafa Khalil, who had served as an assistant principal at East High School on Northampton Street, will be the school's new principal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash announced changes going forward at McKinley High School, following Wednesday's stabbing of a student and shooting of a security guard.

Cash did not address the criminal charges announced Friday morning about Wednesday's incidents. He said the focus on what he wanted to speak about was the students and families in crisis within the BPS community.

He did introduce a new principal at McKinley High, naming Moustafa Khalil, who had served as an assistant principal at East High School on Northampton Street, to the post. Cash said Khalil started Thursday.

Cash also discussed a five-page reopening plan for McKinley High, which includes an increase from six to 16 teacher aides and assistants. He said that increase "is substantial" for a school the size of McKinley.

Cash also said more behavioral specialists will be hired.

McKinley students will start in-person learning in phases starting 2/15. @WGRZ — Kelly Dudzik (@kellydudzikWGRZ) February 11, 2022

"We, in no way, want to diminish the impact of that on the entire school community," Cash said.

Community leaders, including Pastor James Giles with Buffalo Peacemakers and Most Valuable Parents of Buffalo, attended the news conference. He said MVP would be working with the families of "the 25 or 30 students" who had assault violations in BPS schools.

Cash cited the International Preparatory School At Grover, PS 197 Math Science Technology, and the Emerson School of Hospitality as schools that have had some issues with students.

Cash said there are five security officers who are at McKinley High School each day, but at the time of the incident, roughly 30 minutes after dismissal, there were only two officers.

"And those two chose to remain, because they wanted to make sure the kids were safe, and got on their buses in a timely way," Cash said.