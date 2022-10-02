Local leaders, anti-violence groups urge Buffalo School Board to collaborate

Buffalo Peacemakers, Stop The Violence Coalition, and several other anti-violence groups are looking to work with the Buffalo School District to lessen violence.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community leaders and anti-violence groups are coming together to send a clear message to the Buffalo Board of Education as it relates to youth violence, especially in schools: "Let us help."

Following the incident involving students at McKinley High School on Wednesday afternoon, leaders from Buffalo Peacemakers and the Stop The Violence Coalition are now looking to the district to make some changes in an effort to keep students, faculty and staff safe.

"We want to do something that's comprehensive, and we want to do something that's going to be impactful," Pastor James Giles with Buffalo Peacemakers says. "And more importantly, we want to reach those young people that are struggling."

According to Buffalo Public Schools superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash, the district has been paying special attention to McKinley for some time due to previous events.

The question the community has tonight is, why was nothing done before?

Bishop Perry Davis is the founder of the Stop The Violence Coalition. He says it's very disappointing that community leaders are not able to go into schools to help educate students and support educators in creating anti-violence programs.

"A few years back, I was allowed to go into certain schools and have a little seminar with the students about curbing violence and trying to stay out of harm's way," Perry says. "I've went to several schools and spoke with the whole student body. I don't know why they don't want to stop that, at this point, especially with the way the situation is."

That's a question the school board has yet to answer.

But these groups aren't the only ones who believe in a collaborative approach when it comes to curbing youth violence.

Former Buffalo FBI Director Bernie Tolbert says when it comes to these type of situations its often the best approach.

"This isn't the time for turf wars' you know, who's who, who's got the lead? Whose role is it? We have to collaborate, share information, share resources, for the safety of our children," Tolbert says.