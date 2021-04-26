Many schools across WNY welcome back elementary students for the first time in over a year

Educators are now wondering whether it will be possible to bring back more middle and high school students.

ALDEN, N.Y. — Monday was a big day for many schools across Western New York as elementary students in many districts returned for full in-person learning after over a year of remote or hybrid learning.

But the decision on whether certain students will return now or later or have already gone back all has to do on where you live.

"It’s an incredible feeling, obviously 13 months since we’ve been able to welcome all of our students back to 100 percent in-person learning," said Adam Stoltman, the Alden Central Schools superintendent.

But still, there's finally a sign of some normalcy in schools – as elementary students at many schools across Western New York were welcomed back.

"We got the yardsticks out and rather than using two we’re using one yardsticks to walk around and see how many desks we can fit in a classroom," Stoltman said.

Virtual learning students do not have to return in-person if they don’t want to.

The move to in-person learning means young learners have about two months of in-person instruction.

"In seven weeks a student can learn a tremendous amount," said Jon MacSwan, the superintendent at Cleveland Hill Schools. "But, maybe most importantly, it’ll give us the opportunity to assess student learning to assess some of the learning gaps that may have developed over the past year and we do know they are there."

And there’s a development in Cattaraugus County. Health officials say their rate of transmission is now less than 100 new COVID cases per 100,000 people -- meaning elementary, middle and high schools can move to in-person learning with at least 3 feet of physical distancing.

"I just heard from a superintendent from Olean School District they were looking at the current data was indicating they were going to put together a plan that would allow students to start to resume classes five days a week," said Dr. Kevin Watkins, public health director for Cattaraugus County.

In Erie County, because the rate of transmission is high, the CDC and the state recommend middle and high schoolers follow 3 feet of distancing if there is cohorting. But some schools don’t cohort older students, because as the Cattaraugus County public health director says that can be tough to do.

And there are challenges in fitting high schoolers in schools with 6 feet of distancing.

This comes as the Erie County Health Department reports a rise of cases in schools.