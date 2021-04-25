Buffalo Public Schools seeking more compliance on COVID testing

As more people are getting vaccinated, they are rescinding their consent to test. This makes it difficult to monitor the spread of COVID in school buildings.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public School parents recently received insight on COVID testing of students.

This weekend during a Buffalo parents meeting, it was reported that as more people are getting vaccinated, they are rescinding their consent to test. This makes it difficult to monitor the spread of COVID in school buildings.

The district is asking that you consent so they can monitor the transmission, and there are other measures.

"The screeners, in combination with the temperature checks, in combination with the masks, with the six feet social distancing that are in the schools, and limiting the close contacts, and all of those things combined, will continue to help reduce the spread," according to Mai Nguyen, of the Buffalo Public Schools' department of social and wellness support.

Some teachers expressed concern about protocols not being followed in all the schools.