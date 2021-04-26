x
Erie County to hold three 'Teen Vaccine' clinics May 1

The Point of Distribution sites (PODs) will include both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

The Erie County Health Department has scheduled three, 'Teen Vaccine' COVID-19 clinics for next month.

The Point of Distribution sites (PODS) are especially for 16 and 17-year-olds and their families on May 1.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for the 16 and 17-year-olds. The Moderna vaccine will be available for those 18-years of age and older.

The locations will be will be SUNY ECC North in Williamsville, SUNY ECC South in Orchard Park, and McKinley High School in Buffalo.

“This is a crucial service for our department to offer before events like proms, graduations and other celebrations this spring and summer,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein. “Vaccination for these high school students also provides another layer of protection against COVID-19 in school, sports, work and household settings.”

The schedule for May 1 is as follows:

Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Please note each site has different links for Pfizer (ages 16 & 17) and Moderna (age 18+).

Individuals unable to access online registration can call the Erie County COVID-19 Information Line at (716) 858-2929 for an appointment.

McKinley High School

1500 Elmwood Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14207

  • Pfizer (Limited to 16 & 17 years of age)
  • Moderna (18 years of age and older)

SUNY ECC North

6205 Main St.

Williamsville, NY 14221

  • Pfizer (Limited to 16 & 17 years of age)
  • Moderna (18 years of age and older)

SUNY ECC South

4041 Southwestern Blvd.

Orchard Park, NY 14127

  • Pfizer (Limited to 16 & 17 years of age)
  • Moderna (18 years of age and older)

“We reached out to local pharmacies and New York State Department of Health after initially hearing that local health departments would not receive more Pfizer vaccine until early May,” said Dr. Burstein. “Each vaccinated person gets us one step close to the end of this pandemic, and with 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for Pfizer vaccine, we are very eager to coordinate these special PODs for these teenagers and their families.”

