Some students in some WNY districts begin in-person learning five days a week

School Districts in Hamburg, Amherst and several other districts will be in the building five days a week with some restrictions.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — School districts across Western New York are preparing to welcome back students for in-person learning five days a week.

In the city of Buffalo, students grades 9-12 who opted-in will be back for full in-person learning. In other suburban school districts like Amherst, Williamsville and West Seneca, younger students are coming back fulltime. In the Hamburg Central School District, students from Pre-K to fifth grade Monday April 26th.

Michael Cornell the Superintendent of the Hamburg Central School District, and the head of the Erie Niagara Superintendents Association, told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger this was an important step in making sure students are learning effectively.

"It’s just not developmentally appropriate for kids to be sitting home for three days a week. Even though there is learning happening during those three days, we know that to be true, students are learning all five days in our hybrid models, but it’s just developmentally appropriate for them to be doing it from home."

While students return for in-person learning, they will have to stay three feet apart and wear masks. Cornell told 2 On Your Side the plan was developed in accordance with New York State guidelines and with input from multiple stakeholders.

Overall, Cornell says parents should be confident that safety is a priority.

"Parents of Hamburg and parents of Western New York and across the state should have no reservations whatsoever about the safety of in-person learning of 3 feet and a mask. Science is clear about that."