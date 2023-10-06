Fall Into Reading Festival planned for Frontier school district

Frontier Middle School hosts a day for students to jump into the fall leaves and dive deep into books.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Frontier Middle School will host its Fall Into Reading Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Frontier Middle School in Hamburg.

As part of the American Federation of Teacher’s Reading Opens the World campaign and a renewed grant, around 5,000 books were given away to students at last years festival.

This year Amber Chandler, an English language arts teacher at Frontier Middle School, expects almost the same amount to be given away this year as well.

"As long as I have been president of the FCTA, it has been a priority to involve the community, so a fall festival was planned,” Chandler said in a statement.

There will be food from food truck vendors to purchase as well as free candy and apples.

Some sponsors of the event include, Frontier Central School District and the New York State United Teachers with other participant's like Buffalo Library Bookmobile, the Buffalo Zoo Zoomobile, the AKG’s Artmobile

“The FCTA’s goal in creating this event is to collaborate with the community to create a family-friendly, free event to celebrate literacy,” Chandler said.