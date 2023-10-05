Ellicottville fall festival this weekend

People are reminded that open container laws are in affect, and alcohol is not permitted on the streets in the Village of Ellicottville.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Looking for a fun outdoor event this weekend?

Ellicottville is hosting their annual Fall Festival in the Village. The festival will be taking place on both Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8.

The highly anticipated festival is the largest event held in Ellicottville, and transforms the area into a walkable 4-block weekend of fall fun in both the Village, and at Holiday Valley Resort.

People looking to attend can experience craft shows, vendors, food, chair lift rides at holiday valley, live music, and more.

The festival has put together guidelines for people attending that include

Pets not encouraged to attend due to the high volume of people in attendance

Various event parking throughout the village, with a detailed map that can be found here

Food court hours are 10:00am - 10:00pm on Saturday, and 10:00am - 5:00pm on Sunday

Arts and craft show hours 10:00am - 5:00pm on both days

A list for the live music schedule can be found here

There will be shuttle busses to and from the Village & Holiday Valley for $4 per person and ride

Open container law will be in affect, therefore no alcohol is allowed on Village streets

The long-standing tradition is organized by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, special events committee, Police Department, NY State Police, Catt Co. Sheriff's, Village and Town Boards, DPW, and more.

