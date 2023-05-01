Displeasure with Nardin Academy leadership sparks march through Buffalo

Nardin Academy students, parents, and alumni marched through Buffalo on Sunday night, bringing attention to their school's leadership.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nardin Academy students, parents, and alumni marched through Buffalo on Sunday night to bring attention to their school's leadership.

They walked with candles as a show of support for the school, which has faced controversy in recent weeks.

Organizers told 2 On Your Side that the school's current leadership is running the school by using fear and retaliation.

"That goes directly against Nardin's values and mission," said Jill Pogodzinski, the parent of two Nardin students. "So tonight at this vigil, we are here to implore the leadership of Nardin to restore us back to what our community should be, and used to be."

More than 100 families are withholding their school deposits until they see a change in the right direction with leadership. Without a change, parents worry the school will not last.

The Sunday march began at the school on Cleveland Avenue and went down Elmwood Avenue, West Ferry Street, then eventually wound its way back to the school.

Students at the all-girls high school Nardin Academy swung the front doors open, holding signs and demanding change to the Catholic school's leadership back on April 13. They say they are upset with the school's president, Sandra Betters.

They've continued to be vocal since then, with Sunday night's march being the most recent protest.

"You don't want to go to school every day, or go to your job, feeling in fear if you're going to lose your job, and if you're going to do something wrong," a Nardin student said during a previous April protest.