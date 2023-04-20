Nardin Academy students protest school leadership with 'walk-in'

Many students, parents, and school board members believe the current president has created a culture of "intimidation, mistrust, and harassment."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nardin Academy students walked out of class last week to protest the school's leadership, specifically president Sandra Betters.

The demonstration on Thursday was different, with students holding what they called a "walk-in" as they arrived to class.

Many students, parents, and Nardin Academy school board members believe the current president has created a culture of "intimidation, mistrust, and harassment."

Parents 2 On Your Side spoke with after Thursday morning's walk-in said they hope change can be made inside the school, and soon. They said they are worried about what will happen if things stay on the same course.

"We would like for the school to start listening to the parents of the community, our daughters, and start making some changes in leadership, because right now, donors are pulling out, our daughters don't feel like their teachers are going to come back to school, and we need the leadership to start listening to the community about what we need done," said Meghan Cavanaugh, who is the mother of a Nardin ninth-grader.

Another parent, Cristine Adams, added: "These girls are pleading for their teachers, and for their school, and their education. My freshman daughter has not had her biology class since the end of March, and the teachers who are present are scrambling to provide a rigorous education that they promise, that we pay for."

The school's board has also released contradictory statements within the last week.

The most recent criticized some board members for going "rogue" and further damaging the school.

Last week the Nardin board of trustees issued a statement, calling for the immediate resignation of the president and board chair.

"The current situation and subsequent public attention of Nardin Academy has damaged the integrity and reputation of our historic institution. As such, we are calling for the immediate resignation of the President and Board Chair," the board said in a statement issued Friday evening.

Nine board members attached their names to the statement. Others chose to withhold their names for personal reasons.