Nardin Academy students walk out of class, demand change

Students at Nardin Academy are upset over the school's leadership.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Students at the all-girls high school Nardin Academy swung the front doors open, holding signs and demanding change to the Catholic school's leadership. They say they are upset with the school's president Sandra Betters.

"Sandra Betters is the ultimate example of abuse of power who doesn't care for anyone's opinions but her own," says a Nardin Academy student.

According to a petition signed by the school's staff, she is quoted as "continuing to display a culture of intimidation, mistrust and harassment" in the school.

"I was made aware of it about a year ago, and then it came to a head this winter and early spring," an angry alumnus said.

Nardin Academy says it is aware too. They say in a statement sent to Channel 2 in part, "A year ago, the board hosted extensive listening sessions with faculty and staff to provide a forum to hear their views."

However, when an independent legal team thoroughly investigated the faculty's input, the board "found it factually wrong, comprised mostly of misunderstandings, baseless rumors, and born out of a reluctance to change."

Students we spoke with disagreed.