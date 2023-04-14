Nardin Academy board of trustees call for change

Nine board members attached their names to the statement. Others chose to withhold their names for personal reasons.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One day after Nardin Academy students walked out of class to protest school president Sandra Betters, the Nardin board of trustees issued a statement calling for the immediate resignation of the president and board chair.

"The current situation and subsequent public attention of Nardin Academy has damaged the integrity and reputation of our historic institution. As such, we are calling for the immediate resignation of the President and Board Chair." the board said in a statement issued Friday evening.

Nine board members attached their names to the statement. Others chose to withhold their names for personal reasons.

"We do not take such an action lightly, but as members of the Nardin Academy Board of Trustees, our primary responsibility is making decisions that are in the best interests of Nardin Academy and our students. In this instance, it is in the best interests of Nardin Academy and our students that these resignations be immediately tendered."

Nardin issued a statement on Thursday evening, hours after the student walkout, saying that it had been attentive to the concerns of staff, students, and alums.

"We are fully aware of the serious complaints shared in recent months, and we worked diligently, together, to respond swiftly and transparently with the school community," the school said.

"Nearly a year ago, the board hosted extensive listening sessions with faculty and staff to provide a forum to hear their views. We listened to them respectfully and thoughtfully."