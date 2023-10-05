Three colleges will receive almost $7 million in the next five years

They have been awarded through the Strengthening Institutions Program which has a goal of supporting low-income and first generation students.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins awards Villa Maria College, SUNY Erie Community College and Daemen University to support student retention efforts.

Each of the institutions will expect a federal grant of $1,325,290 funded by the U.S. Department of Education in the next five years.

They have been awarded through the Strengthening Institutions Program which has a goal of supporting low-income and first generation students.

The intentions are to provide students with resources to improve, further, and strengthen their academic success.

“Funding from the U.S. Department of Education is a critical investment in Western New York’s students, providing a bridge to help them reach their educational goals," Higgins said in a release.

This year, Villa Maria College will receive $449,229 to use for improving its first-time, full-time students persistence to graduation.

SUNY Erie Community College will use its grant of $449,229 to support its “Improving Student’s Ability to Start Here and Go Anywhere” program. The program is there to increase participation in new student orientation.

Daemen University will improve retention and graduation rates supporting support increased tuition revenue and fiscal stability with the granted $447.191.

Daemen University President, Gary A. Olson, shares that the grant is highly competitive and receiving it is a major accomplishment for the university.