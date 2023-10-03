Medaille University selects real estate broker to sell campus buildings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — CBRE Upstate NY has been tasked with selling the campus of the former Medaille University in Buffalo.
The Institution Formerly Known as Medaille University (the formal title for what remains of the now-defunct university) has named CBRE as the exclusive listing representative for the nearly 14-acre property.
Shana Stegner, managing director of CBRE Upstate NY's Buffalo office, said the plan is to sell the entire campus at 24 Agassiz Circle as a complete package. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.