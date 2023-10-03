Medaille University selects real estate broker to sell campus buildings

Since September, Medaille has sold 11 small parcels bordering its campus to Trocaire College for a combined total of $3.82 million.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — CBRE Upstate NY has been tasked with selling the campus of the former Medaille University in Buffalo.

The Institution Formerly Known as Medaille University (the formal title for what remains of the now-defunct university) has named CBRE as the exclusive listing representative for the nearly 14-acre property.