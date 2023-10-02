Two Western New York universities granted safety program investments

D’Youville and Niagara universities expect changes made in safety concerns with a program investment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY-26) recently announced a grant of about $800,000 in program awards to advance the safety on campus at D’Youville and Niagara universities.

The overall safety of both universities has been supported by the awards provided by the United States Department of Justice Campus Program.

Every college and university have safety concerns and issues. However, there can be unique concerns that are the focus of one over another.

The encouragement of campus safety through its’ program will provide Niagara University $400,000. Their award will be used in multiple collaborations, one being with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

The funds for Niagara University will go towards advancing awareness, prevention, and bystander student programming as well as staff development and electronic materials.

D’Youville University has been granted $399,728 in a collaboration with the New York State Police and Suicide Prevention and Crisis Service, Inc. The campus will receive 24-hour confidential support and provide training for all public campus safety.