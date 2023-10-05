Application fee waived for SUNY, CUNY schools in October

New York State is making it easier for people to apply by waiving the application fees for SUNY, CUNY and some private colleges during the month of October.

ALBANY, N.Y. — It's that time of year when high school seniors will be applying to colleges for next year.

New York State is making it easier for people to apply by waiving the application fees for SUNY, CUNY and some private colleges during the month of October.

This is first time the public and private schools have joined together to waive applications fees during NYS College Application Month.

"Education is the backbone of our society, and I am committed to providing opportunities that support every student’s journey to a higher education,” Governor Hochul said in a release. “As we celebrate College Application Month in New York State, I am thrilled that SUNY, CUNY, and several of New York’s private institutions will waive application fees. Removing financial barriers enables students who may not have considered completing an application due to financial constraints to take the first steps of their educational journey. I urge all seniors in the state to apply to at least one college this month and make the most of this unprecedented initiative.”

The application fee will be waived beginning October 16-October 29. For CUNY applications, the fees will be waived from October 16-October 31.