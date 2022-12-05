BTF votes 'no confidence' in Buffalo Schools superintendent, board

The vote comes amid tense negotiations over a new teacher's contract after the last one expired three years ago.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The union representing Buffalo Public School teachers announced the results of a vote of 'no confidence' in the district's superintendent.

Members of the Buffalo Teachers Federation overwhelmingly backed the no-confidence vote that ended Sunday night, with more than 90% in favor.

District leaders said last week they are doing their best to provide a fair contract that addresses the BTF's complaints that their pay is below that of surrounding districts. They are also trying to work out issues on bell times for different hours in a school day, health insurance, and new policies on athletic coaches.

But this primarily comes down to money and the district laying it out to the public which is unusual as they usually say they don't want to ever negotiate in public.

The teacher's union, led by President Phil Rumore, is said to be concerned that a bonus payment plan to catch up with their pay might affect teachers with their pensions and have tax consequences for them.

They are also upset about the proposed health insurance changes.

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams issued this statement Monday after vote results came out:

“I am staying focused on the work and making the District stronger and better for our students and staff as I have done since July 20th when I was appointed as Superintendent.”