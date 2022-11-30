BPS, BTF at an impasse over teacher's contract

Both sides will meet again for negotiations in early December than with a fact finder in mid-December but that report will not be binding.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Negotiations over a new teacher's contract in Buffalo schools appear to have stalled.

Wednesday afternoon we got a rather detailed update from the district and word of a symbolic protest from the teacher's union

We have heard these teachers' contract negotiations are contentious and now we're seeing that frustration level play out with an unusual City Hall press conference.

First, on the protest move, the Buffalo Teacher's Federation is taking a survey of its members for a vote of no confidence against superintendent Tonja Williams and her staff.

District leaders say they are doing their best to provide a fair contract that addresses the BTF's complaints that their pay is below that of surrounding districts. They are also trying to work out issues on bell times for different hours in a school day, health insurance, and new policies on athletic coaches.

But this primarily comes down to money and the district laying it out to the public which is unusual as they usually say they don't want to ever negotiate in public.

"Our proposal has a price tag right now of 215 Million dollars. That's twice - more than twice what we settled this contract for in 2016 when it was a 13-year impasse. Okay, so this is not offensive. There's nothing that I'm ashamed of. The BTF's economic demands remain unsustainable. While it's made some modifications over the course of the past month, it is still demanding 95 percent increases over the term of this contract with a price tag of $2 Billion dollars."

The teacher's union, led by President Phil Rumore, is said to be concerned that a bonus payment plan to catch up with their pay might affect teachers with their pensions and have tax consequences for them.

They are also upset about proposed health insurance changes

Both sides will meet again for negotiations in early December than with a fact finder in mid-December but that report will not be binding.

Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams seems to be taking this personally saying she has only been in office for several months and comes from a strong union background with her family. Williams says she sincerely values the district's teachers.