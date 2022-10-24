Lack of common ground over busing solutions in Buffalo

Many parents feel this was the only viable solution to the bus driver shortage, which is costing their children valuable time in the classroom.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Buffalo Teachers Federation shot down the Buffalo Public School District's proposal to move to three bells times instead of two to start and end the school day. 84% of teachers voted against it. The strategy was proposed to address the nationwide school bus driver shortage that has led to students repeatedly being late to school this year.

Parents across BPS were hoping this week would mark a fresh start, but instead families are once again looking for preparing for contingency plans to make sure their children get to school on time as bus delays have become a regular part of their morning routine.

The delays have costs what many parents say are crucial hours of their children’s learning experience and what some families believe are a direct result of where they live and their socio-economic status.

“All of our children are, many of them don't have any transportation at all,” said Edward Speidel, President of the District Parent Coordinating Council. “So if they don't get picked up by the bus, there's no family member that can bring in the school. It's a lost day of education.”

But while the teachers understand the students’ situation, they feel the solution shouldn’t have to come at their expense by violating previous agreements and having school start 20 minutes earlier and end 40 minutes later.

Parents from the District Parent Coordinating Council think this is the only solution and that it needs to happen now

“Please, teachers, save us,” said Speidel. “And if the teachers can't save us, where's the state? Why doesn't the state notice that our kids don't go to school on time? I'm sure somebody has the power to force this. So that's what someone needs to do. Just come in and do it.”

That’s exactly what they are ready to do, the Council says that if they can’t reach an agreement with the teacher’s federation themselves, they are prepared to file a civil rights complaint with the state.