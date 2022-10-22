Buffalo Public Schools teachers vote against plan to adjust school start times

The plan was meant to help with the district's bussing shortage.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Teachers in Buffalo have voted against a plan to adjust school start and end times.

Right now classes start at 8 or 9 a.m. The plan had three different start times ranging from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

The school board says it would help ease bus traffic.

But of the 2,100 teachers who voted, 84% said they did not support changing the times.

2 On Your Side has reached out to buffalo public schools about the vote, but haven't heard back.

The proposal could have freed up 50 to 100 busses, according to the school board.