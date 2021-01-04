Buffalo Public Schools will not to renew charters for 2 schools

The decision impacts Enterprise Charter School and Westminster Community Charter School at the end of this school year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools chose not to renew the charters for Enterprise Charter School and Westminster Community Charter School.

The decision, made during a Wednesday meeting, was made one week after the school board decided to delay taking any action and planned a meeting for this week.

"The charters will not be renewed," BPS said in a statement issued Wednesday night. "The Board has directed the superintendent to collaborate and develop a plan with each school to protect the educational stability of the students for next year and beyond."

Wednesday's meeting began at 4 p.m. and quickly went into an executive session.